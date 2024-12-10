Detransitioners' voices silenced in B.C. Human Rights Tribunal 'hate speech' case against Barry Neufeld

Faith Groleau, one of two detransitioners' whose testimony in support of former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld was deemed “irrelevant” by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, joins Drea Humphrey to explain why her story is directly related to Neufeld's stance against gender ideology being taught in schools.

Drea Humphrey
  |   December 10, 2024   |   News Analysis

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, which is responsible for handling complaints of discrimination, recently rejected the testimonies of detransitioners Faith Groleau and Kellie-Lynn Annette Pirie along with a gay man named Scott Geiler.

The trio were prepared to testify on behalf of former Chilliwack school trustee and SOGI-123 critic, Barry Neufeld, who has been accused of committing “hate speech” in breach of Section 7 of British Columbia’s Human Rights Code due to his advocacy against the teaching of radical gender ideology in schools.

In today’s report, Groleau joins Rebel News to share her thoughts on vice-chair Devyn Cousineau (“she/her”) and the rest of the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal’s dismissal of her lived experiences as a detransitioner, which includes currently dealing with irreversible damage to her body thanks to school and medical system that affirmed her into believing the lie that she was a boy trapped in a girl's body.

PETITION: Repeal Section 7!

1,275 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
Freedom of speech is under attack, and we need your help to fight back. Section 7 of the B.C. Human Rights Code allows the government to censor journalists for publishing truthful reports if they might cause someone to feel "hatred or contempt." This outrageous law is being used right now to silence Rebel News, and if we don’t act, it could soon be used nationwide. We must repeal this dangerous censorship provision before it spreads any further. Please sign our petition now and demand that every candidate for Premier in the October 19 BC election pledge to repeal Section 7 and stand up for free speech and press freedom in Canada.

Will you sign?

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-10 19:44:09 -0500 Flag
    This is why people mustn’t vote NDP. They’re horrifically woke and delusional. Worse than that, they and their allies weaponize the human rights court. I thank God I’m in Alberta where we have a sane provincial government.