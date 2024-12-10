Detransitioners' voices silenced in B.C. Human Rights Tribunal 'hate speech' case against Barry Neufeld

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, which is responsible for handling complaints of discrimination, recently rejected the testimonies of detransitioners Faith Groleau and Kellie-Lynn Annette Pirie along with a gay man named Scott Geiler.

The trio were prepared to testify on behalf of former Chilliwack school trustee and SOGI-123 critic, Barry Neufeld, who has been accused of committing “hate speech” in breach of Section 7 of British Columbia’s Human Rights Code due to his advocacy against the teaching of radical gender ideology in schools.

In today’s report, Groleau joins Rebel News to share her thoughts on vice-chair Devyn Cousineau (“she/her”) and the rest of the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal’s dismissal of her lived experiences as a detransitioner, which includes currently dealing with irreversible damage to her body thanks to school and medical system that affirmed her into believing the lie that she was a boy trapped in a girl's body.