Disagree politically with the ruling class? You're a threat to national security

A new trend growing in western politics is the attempt to deem those who disagree with mainstream orthodoxies as national security threats or, in the case of COVID-19, public health threats.

Benjamin Weingarten of Real Clear Investigations, The Federalist, Newsweek and the Epoch Times joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to provide his perspective on the subject of government turning its surveillance tools toward its on citizenry.

Speaking of the situation in the United States, Ben told guest host Sheila Gunn Reid:

Those who are critics of Chinese coronavirus policies, those who are critics of election integrity in 2020 and beyond, themselves may constitute threats to homeland security. Of course, the Biden administration's National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism — first of its kind — speaks to much more broadly the thrust of the administration in the wake of January 6; to use that event to justify a very chilling usage of the national security, law enforcement and intelligence apparatus and turning it against American citizens, who they classify, of course very nebulously, as threats. And now we see this in terms of critical race theory. If you dare to dissent from the public education bureaucrats or labour unions line, and the Democratic Party line, of course, on CRT you are being recast as potentially a domestic terrorist.

