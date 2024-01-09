Disgraced trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files appeal of suspension

The mask-obsessed TV doc-turned-Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee was found guilty of breaching the board's code of conduct on December 14 after nearly a year of out-of-control behaviour online and in person.

Trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files appeal of code of conduct decision https://t.co/Yd3YEJHk19 — Ottawa Citizen (@OttawaCitizen) January 8, 2024

Kaplan-Myrth was barred from meetings for three months and from sitting on five committees after running afoul of the board's code of conduct.

The code of conduct complaint found Kaplan-Myrth guilty of “bringing shame” to the OCDSB because of her actions at a September 11 meeting, when she stated publicly "that a roomful of colleagues responded with silence when she talked about the antisemitic attacks she received over the past year.”

The September 11 meeting was investigating another code of conduct complaint. Kaplan-Myrth narrowly beat code of conduct sanctions after she accused a Black trustee, Donna Dickson, of siding with "white supremacists" when she did not vote for a renewed mask mandate for Ottawa schools.

To persuade trustee Donna Dickson (who is black) to vote for the mask mandate last year, Nili Kaplan-Myrth allegedly told her that those opposed to it included white supremacists, and hence she should abstain. She followed up by saying “don’t talk to me about equity then.” https://t.co/jTROrvKQa6 pic.twitter.com/HupXjibCTR — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 11, 2023

Kaplan-Myrth filed a Human Rights complaint and attempted to take a leave of absence to avoid accountability for her actions, alleging she was "threatened, harassed, and physically assaulted by third parties for being Jewish."

Preemptive strike: hypochondriac mask extremist OCDSB trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against fellow trustees on the eve of a second code of conduct investigation against her.



https://t.co/1lHCYlTrue — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 16, 2023

To persuade trustee Donna Dickson (who is black) to vote for the mask mandate last year, Nili Kaplan-Myrth allegedly told her that those opposed to it included white supremacists, and hence she should abstain. She followed up by saying “don’t talk to me about equity then.” https://t.co/jTROrvKQa6 pic.twitter.com/HupXjibCTR — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 11, 2023

She also was found guilty of violating the security plan she insisted on.

"You have been out to get me from day one!" Nili Kaplan-Myrth angrily interrupts trustee Donna Blackburn, resulting in the chair having to call a recess. pic.twitter.com/n39aohmWeh — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 12, 2023

But her wild behaviour did not start with bullying her fellow trustees on the board. Kaplan-Myrth cut the mic of parents who came to school board meetings to speak against the policy of allowing trans-identifying biological males to use girls' change rooms and locker rooms.

Ottawa progressive public school trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan Myrth shut down a concerned parent speaking at a yesterday's board meeting "on the grounds that (his speech created) an unsafe environment for people who identify as gender diverse."

Source: Robin Larocque pic.twitter.com/1veKZjcvwu — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) March 14, 2023

Kaplan-Myrth then had the online petition site, Change.org, remove two online campaigns started by parents calling for her removal. Rebel News gave these parents and other concerned Canadians a voice with a petition Kaplan-Myrth could not censor at www.FireNili.com.

FIRE NILI Update: We caught the mask-obsessed school board trustee to deliver your petition!



Visit Rebel News for more on this story from @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/f3Yn8ZUfsI#onpoli — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 14, 2023

When that petition, with thousands of names, was delivered to her in person, Kaplan-Myrth lost control of her faculties, called security, and took to social media to accuse Rebel News of abuse and harassment. The video taken of the incident did not comport with Kaplan-Myrth's version of reality.

Kaplan-Myrth first came on to the national radar when she conducted remote TV appearances alone in her medical office wearing an N-95 mask, the choice of covid hypochondriacs everywhere.

"It is inappropriate to say that masks are some form of hardship. They are not. They are not cruelty." — @nilikm, @strauss_matt, and @maxwellsmith debate COVID mandates, tonight at 8/11pm with @spaikin | Producer: @harrisonlowman #onpoli pic.twitter.com/cOQnctJjWA — TVO Today | The Agenda (@TheAgenda) September 6, 2022

To sign the petition calling for an end to the reign of ridiculousness of Nili Kaplan-Myrth in the OCDSB's Zone 9, please visit www.FireNili.com.