The Buffalo Ep. 9: Documents reveal CBC has no internal plan to reach net-zero climate target

Documents exclusive to Rebel News obtained through access to information filings hint that the heavily subsidized CBC has no real plan to achieve net-zero targets. Trudeau has pushed for Canada to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050, which would include a shuttering of oil and gas projects in Alberta and severe job losses in Western Canada.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "I can say that we are now on a track to reach 40% to 45% (carbon) reduction by 2030 and we're going to be hitting that net zero by 2050" https://t.co/easC5QhH0X pic.twitter.com/DNkUqfxxFo — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) October 18, 2022

However, Trudeau's friends in the media won't be facing the same employment phase-outs to meet arbitrary carbon targets.

WATCH: Pierre Poilievre rips into Justin Trudeau over his plan to phase out the Canadian energy sector and what it means for employment in Canada during the pandemic.



"He has among the highest unemployment in the G7, among the lowest vaccination rates, and at the highest cost." pic.twitter.com/p5J8ACUSvu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 3, 2021

Rebel News asked the CBC to "Provide copies of any documents, including reports, briefing notes, memos, e-mails, media lines, etc., regarding the proposal, development or adoption of any net-zero carbon plans for CBC, since January 1, 2015."

The response from CBC indicates they care as little about net-zero as this journalist does.

"Please note that no records were found that respond to your request."

Net-zero is a climate policy widely pushed by both the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, requiring a shift in the global economy to offset any carbon emissions involved in anything to be offset through the purchase of carbon credits, tree planting or other carbon capturing schemes.

The cost to achieve net-zero would be added to the cost of all consumer goods.

The federal government has mandated that all vehicles sold in Canada must be net-zero by 2035.

That’s right - by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks that are sold must be zero-emission. That’s how we’ll build a cleaner, stronger economy that both creates good jobs and cuts down pollution. For more on this announcement, click here: https://t.co/dtmaB9xOQi https://t.co/myBegic2Za — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 29, 2021

CBC's insincerity about their advocacy for net-zero is reflected in their own requirements to replace their vehicle fleet. The cars had to be white and roadworthy. There is mention of a green standard for cars in the purchase contract.

