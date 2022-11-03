The Buffalo Ep. 9: Documents reveal CBC has no internal plan to reach net-zero climate target

Although access to information filings show CBC hasn't made any effort to reach the aspirational Trudeau greenhouse gas benchmark, a recent search of the state broadcaster's website returns nearly 2000 news items, pushing the government's zero emissions initiative.

Documents exclusive to Rebel News obtained through access to information filings hint that the heavily subsidized CBC has no real plan to achieve net-zero targets. Trudeau has pushed for Canada to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050, which would include a shuttering of oil and gas projects in Alberta and severe job losses in Western Canada. 

However, Trudeau's friends in the media won't be facing the same employment phase-outs to meet arbitrary carbon targets. 

Rebel News asked the CBC to "Provide copies of any documents, including reports, briefing notes, memos, e-mails, media lines, etc., regarding the proposal, development or adoption of any net-zero carbon plans for CBC, since January 1, 2015."

The response from CBC indicates they care as little about net-zero as this journalist does. 

"Please note that no records were found that respond to your request." 

Net-zero is a climate policy widely pushed by both the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, requiring a shift in the global economy to offset any carbon emissions involved in anything to be offset through the purchase of carbon credits, tree planting or other carbon capturing schemes.

The cost to achieve net-zero would be added to the cost of all consumer goods.

The federal government has mandated that all vehicles sold in Canada must be net-zero by 2035.

CBC's insincerity about their advocacy for net-zero is reflected in their own requirements to replace their vehicle fleet. The cars had to be white and roadworthy. There is mention of a green standard for cars in the purchase contract. 

This video was sponsored by the Alberta Prosperity Project, a not-for-profit, non-partisan educational society, uniting all Albertans, businesses, and organizations to protect their prosperity, interests, freedoms, rights, and self-determination.

Rebel News Exclusive News Analysis The Buffalo
