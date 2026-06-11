Documents show extensive lobbying efforts behind $210 million Nova Scotia spaceport

The federal government has committed more than $210 million to the proposed Nova Scotia spaceport project, according to newly released documents that also reveal extensive lobbying and direct access to cabinet ministers, chiefs of staff and senior bureaucrats.

The disclosures come from responses to order paper question Q-1127, tabled in Parliament on June 10.

The largest contribution comes from the Department of National Defence, which confirmed a funding arrangement worth $200 million over 10 years. The agreement provides an initial payment of $20 million, followed by quarterly payments of $5 million every three months for a decade.

In addition to defence funding, the project received $120,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) and $10 million in financing from Export Development Canada (EDC).

That brings total identified federal support to more than $210 million.

The records also show company representatives secured meetings with a long list of influential federal decision-makers while pursuing support for the project.

Among those contacted were then-housing minister Sean Fraser, ministerial chiefs of staff, senior ACOA officials, deputy ministers and other federal bureaucrats involved in economic development and innovation files.

The extent of the access raises questions about how a project that has yet to launch a commercial rocket secured more than $210 million in federal backing.

The Department of National Defence has argued the funding supports Canada's sovereign launch capabilities and contributes to national defence objectives.

However, questions arise as to whether taxpayers are receiving adequate value for a project that remains largely aspirational while receiving a level of federal support that many established industries could only dream of.