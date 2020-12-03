DOJ rebukes media claims that 'no voter fraud' occurred in 2020 Election

The Department of Justice has released a statement in response to media organizations who reported on Tuesday that the DOJ had concluded its investigation into allegations of voter fraud, stating that no evidence had been found, stating that the claims were incorrect.

“Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election,” a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement. “That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible.”

what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible.” @ClareHymes22 @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 2, 2020

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday:

Barr told the AP that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” The comments, which drew immediate criticism from Trump attorneys, were especially notable coming from Barr, who has been one of the president’s most ardent allies. Before the election, he had repeatedly raised the notion that mail-in voting could be especially vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans feared going to polls and instead chose to vote by mail.

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results,” Barr stated. “And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”

Barr also stated that people looking into the federal criminal justice system as a “fix all” regarding election issues are wrong, noting that the remedy for the issues is usually found in civil lawsuits.

“Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. … And those have been run down; they are being run down,” Barr noted. “Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on.”

Responding to Barr’s remarks, the Trump legal team stated that “there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation.” Noting that the evidence compiled had not been examined by the DOJ. “Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.”

Barr authorized federal prosecutors following the election to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities “if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State.” The Daily Wire reported: