'Which outcomes can you live with?': Ethics of the pandemic with Dr. Julie Ponesse

Dr. Julie Ponesse, a now-former ethics professor at Huron College University, an affiliate of Western University, went viral after releasing a video outlining her reasons for not complying with her school's mandate to take a COVID vaccine.

Dr. Ponesse has now taken on a new role with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity aimed at advancing civil liberties, where she serves as the pandemic ethics scholar.

Dr. Ponesse joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show as a guest for a lengthy discussion on the ethical issues of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With coercive vaccine mandates, restricted civil liberties and growing government power, Dr. Ponesse told Ezra:

Just to say that you can still make a decision is not to say that someone else isn't trying to coerce that decision. The problem here, I mean, we can only control what we can control as individuals. And I think what we need to do is to try to hold onto a Canada in which bodily autonomy and the right to make our own decisions is still possible. And part of doing that is to try to open up the public debate and show that our government, our institutional mandates, are coercive. And it's important we realize that mandates are coercive because if someone was to make a voluntary choice to do the thing that is being mandated, then the mandate wouldn't be necessary, right? So, by definition a mandate is a coercive measure. And we need to think very hard about what tolls that [the mandates] exact on people's lives.

For more from Dr. Ponesse, visit The Democracy Fund's YouTube page.

To watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show each weeknight, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.