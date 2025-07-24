B.C. nurse Amy Hamm is fighting back after being fired for criticizing gender ideology

Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse fired for her off work advocacy supporting womens’ rights for sex-based spaces and criticism of radical gender ideology, is now fighting back!

With the legal help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), the mother of two, who used to support her family as a nurse educator, has filed formal human rights complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. The complaints allege that both her former employer, Vancouver Coastal Health, and the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives discriminated against her on the basis of political belief.

CBC got called out at the BC Conservative Party’s AGM 🎤💥!



Watch women’s safe spaces advocate Amy Hamm (@preta_6) get a standing ovation for exposing CBC’s bias and silence on how gender ideology has harmed BC women and children. https://t.co/T8e79jZ0T6 pic.twitter.com/4TwqICJIoJ — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 4, 2025

“I was being punished for expressing beliefs that are completely legitimate to have in a democracy,” Hamm stated when I interviewed her regarding her latest battle. “It’s about making an example out of somebody to dissuade others from exercising their right to free speech and exercising their right under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to express dissent towards the orthodoxy of wokeness, essentially,” she added when reflecting back on her professional persecution.

The start of Hamm’s ordeal initially, traces back to 2020, when an anonymous complaint was filed against her for helping organize a Vancouver billboard that read “I ❤️ J.K. Rowling.” The peaceful show of support for the famous Harry Potter author’s advocacy to protect women and children from the impacts of gender ideology, quickly snowballed into a professional nightmare: the sign was vandalized before being removed, an anonymous complaint was filed against Hamm, and soon she was placed under what morphed into years-long investigations and disciplinary hearings by her regulatory body.

Yet, even after losing her job and ability to work under VCH, Hamm is not giving in to the political intimidation. “If we don’t have the freedom to speak the truth, and to advocate for children and women… I mean, we’re not going to have a very good country,” she said

The JCCF has retained constitutional lawyer Lisa Bildy to represent Hamm in the Tribunal. In a statement to Rebel News, Bildy described why the outcome of the case could set a critical precedent for freedom of expression in Canada: “Canadians, particularly those who are members of a regulated profession, shouldn't have to walk on eggshells wondering if even their mainstream opinions expressed in the public square are going to be punished by their regulator because they don't accord with a narrow progressive orthodoxy. We need to return to a society that values or at least tolerates differences of opinion, even offensive ones.”