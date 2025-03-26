B.C. regulator rules against Amy Hamm over 'I ❤️J.K. Rowling' billboard

In September 2020, Amy Hamm and "Billboard Chris Elston teamed up to have an “I ❤️J.K. Rowling” billboard posted in Vancouver, British Columbia. The short-lived ad campaign, which supported the Harry Potter author's support for biological women to have spaces free from males self-identifying as transgender females.

Outside of her activism, Hamm was employed as a nurse. The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives took issue with Hamm's involvement in the billboard campaign, leading to a years' long legal battle with her employment regulator.

While no penalty has been determined, the body's disciplinary panel ultimately ruled Hamm had committed unprofessional conduct, though the decision may yet be challenged in the B.C. Supreme Court.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer Lisa Bildy of the Free Speech Union of Canada, who has represented Hamm during the billboard case.

Looking back at how the complaints to the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives began, Lisa said Hamm had been identified as a nurse by a reporter in a story following the billboard.

“That got the word out that there was a way to get at her and that was to file complaints with her regulator,” Lisa explained, noting one was levied by a “self-described social justice warrior and Marxist,” who wanted to ensure Hamm “never works as a nurse again,” she added.

These complaints led to the regulator to look in-depth at everything the nurse had said and written online, leading to a marathon 22-day hearing spread out over a year and a half.

“There was not a single workplace complaint,” noted Bildy, who said Hamm was in full compliance with her employer's requirements. “This was purely off-duty conduct targeted by activists.”

Cases like Hamm's are difficult, the lawyer detailed, given radical ideologies have become so entrenched in Canada's justice system.

The regulatory panel's verdict was not delivered by a group “whose job it is to decide free speech issues.” Rather, “they're people who are there to decide if nurses are competent, ethical, not stealing drugs on the side or sexually assaulting people.”

“To weigh the freedom of Amy Hamm outside the nurses' station, who the hell do they think they are?” remarked Ezra.