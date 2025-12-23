Drea Humphrey talks 2025 Viewer's Choice Award win, upcoming ostrich farm documentary

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant was joined by Drea Humphrey, this year’s Viewer’s Choice Award winner, to reflect on her standout moments from the past year and discuss what lies ahead.

Each year, Rebel News staff are recognized with internal awards known as the Rebbies, most of which are selected by Ezra himself. One exception is the Viewer’s Choice Award, which is voted on the old-fashioned way — by you at home — and presented to one of Rebel News’ on-screen personalities.

This year’s winner, by a huge margin, was B.C. Chief Reporter Drea Humphrey. During the show, Ezra shared his theory as to why.

“I visited you when you were at the ostrich farm… and I saw the connection you had with people there, the trust and the admiration they had for you, and the gratitude that you were telling their story to the world,” he said. “Especially in those early days, it was your coverage that really told the story to the world.”

Ezra went on to note that Humphrey’s reporting on Universal Ostrich Farms became one of Rebel News’ biggest stories of 2025, second only to Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich’s battles in court. Still to come is a Rebel News–commissioned documentary that will explore parts of the ostriches’ story that have not yet been addressed.

“You’re going to see some stuff that you didn’t see — because, let’s face it, it was just nonstop, so we couldn’t get everything out,” shared Drea. “You’re also going to see, obviously, the fruits of our investigation into the CFIA… of what went wrong — not just here but what’s been happening for decades to farms that don’t stand up against the state.”

None of Drea’s reporting, nor the upcoming documentary, would be possible without the support of viewers like you. Consider donating today at OstrichFarmDocumentary.com.