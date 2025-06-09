Dublin councillor pushes back against PM calling Irish 'mongrels'

Despite the rain in Cork, the second largest city in the Republic of Ireland, a protest against mass immigration drew thousands of marchers out onto the streets.

You can see our coverage of the rally here — or keep up with all of our reports at MigrantsReports.com. But today I wanted to share with you a discussion I had with Malachy Steenson, one of the speakers at the rally against mass immigration.

Steenson is a local councillor in Dublin, where he was the host of a similar massive rally just over a month ago.

The demonstration in Cork shows that “right around this country, people opposed to what the government is doing.”

A new documentary series will air on RTE, Ireland's state broadcaster, suggesting the country has never been homogenous, but rather the Irish were “always mongrels.” That point of view was echoed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Ireland's prime minister.

But why would he say such a thing?

“He actually believes that,” Steenson said. “He believes that the Irish people are less than anybody else, he believes in the destruction of this country.”

The Dublin councillor explained that's why the protest was in Cork, Martin's hometown, “to send a very clear message to him: that we're not mongrels, we're thoroughbreds.”

The Irish establishment puts every other culture ahead of the country's own, Steenson continued, something he said the demonstrators reject.

A small group of counter-protesters, who were given oversized coverage by Ireland's mainstream media, showed up to oppose the event.

“You look at our rally, it's all tri-colours,” mixed with some county flags. Supporters of unfettered mass immigration, meanwhile, are starting to rally around the Irish flag — “but it's too late,” he said.