Election delayed because of COVID... but zero people hospitalized from COVID

Voter safety during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a hot topic of discussion. In the United States, a mass shift to mail-in voting created a huge amount of concern over election security. In New Zealand, the prime minister delayed the election because of an outbreak in the country's capital.

Meanwhile, in Canada there continues to be rumours of a federal election looming in the not-so-distant future. One province that is set to have an election in 2020 is on Canada's east coast: Newfoundland and Labrador. That election, somewhat similar to New Zealand, has now been delayed.

This decision to delay the process by the provincial election and public health authorities was a topic of discussion on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. With a grand total of zero hospitalizations in the province because of COVID-19, Ezra wondered what the reason for the delay was:

[The election] is in two days and these Liberal bureaucrats just decided to suspend democracy, just because... But [COVID-19] is not really why it was delayed, right? Because not a single person in the entire blessed province is in the hospital from COVID-19... COVID is the excuse — it's not the reason, that's different... So grocery store workers can work every day. Delivery truck workers can work every day. I'd say nurses could work every day, but as I pointed out there actually are no virus patients in the entire province's hospitals anywhere, so I suppose nurses would be ready for it, but there's no one in the hospital. But these government workers, who have known about the virus for some time now, are having a little pout.

