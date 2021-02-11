A Newfoundland bureaucrat suspended voting in their provincial election — and blamed the pandemic

There’s not a single person in the hospital in all of Newfoundland and Labrador from the virus. Not one. It’s a large province — as large as the country of Japan. And not one person is in the hospital from the virus.

And in the past ten months, the grand total number of people who have died from the virus in the province is four. Not forty or four hundred. Four people. In a province with more than half a million souls in it.

Not even kidding, the annual death toll from Newfoundlanders driving into moose on the highway is about the same.

And yet today, without consulting, without approval from the legislature, the unelected, unaccountable elections bureaucrat asked the unelected, unaccountable public health bureaucrat to simply call off voting in the Newfoundland election, that is scheduled for two days from now.

It’s in two days. And these Liberal bureaucrats just decided to suspend democracy. Just because.

Here’s the CBC state broadcaster, which couldn’t be happier about it:

Yeah, but that’s not really why it was delayed, was it? Because not a single person in the entire blessed province is in the hospital from Covid, is there? Covid is the excuse. It’s not the reason. That’s different.

I’ve got to start using it as an excuse. Sure, I was speeding, officer. But it was due to Covid. Sure. It’s the new version of the dog ate my homework.

And you can be completely sure that Trudeau is taking very careful notes, isn’t he?

