Elon Musk dubs himself “Technoking of Tesla” in latest SEC filing

Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk anointed himself as the “Technoking of Tesla” in his latest filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Musk, who also founded SpaceX and the satellite-based internet network Starlink, filed his new title with the SEC on Monday. The same documents also provided the title “Master of Coin” to Tesla’s chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn.

“Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively,” the filing reads.

Musk declined to elaborate on why he chose the new designations, but one can only assume it is as part of his persona as the King of Memes, whose every meme launches into outer space due to his massive popularity on Twitter.

Musk singlehandedly drove up the worth of the long-declined cryptocurrency token, Dogecoin, when he tweeted about it multiple times in the span of a single day. Since then, Musk has continued to support the token, as well as Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general. Tesla invested over $1.5 billion into Bitcoin in February. Bitcoin reached an all time high at $61,604 US last week.

Tesla’s 600 per cent surge in value in 2020 launched Musk, who was already a billionaire, to obtain the position of the world’s wealthiest man. He currently contests the position with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Following COVID-related lockdowns in California last year, Musk moved the Tesla company’s operations to Texas, which recently saw a lifting of its lockdown regulations on March 10. SpaceX, Musk’s enterprise for space exploration, has already seen operations in Texas and may soon expand with the construction of a city in South Texas surrounding SpaceX’s base of operations, called “Starbase.”