Elon Musk threatens to turn Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tesla founder and CEO, Elon Musk, says that he is considering turning Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter because so many of its employees work remotely.

In a seemingly joking poll, Musk asked his audience, “Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway[?]”

Of the 1.5 million people who voted, more than 91% of those responding voted “Yes.”

The poll, which has since been deleted, has sparked speculation that Musk may be interested in making a full acquisition of Twitter, of which he only owns 9.1% following his acquisition of Twitter stock last week.

Although Musk has since deleted the tweet, he took the time to respond to one of his followers who quoted the poll. He replied, “I’m serious about this one, btw [by the way].”

Musk has been vigorously trolling the social media platform since acquiring a significant stake in the social media platform.

Last month, Musk said he was giving “serious thought” to launching his own social media platform, which he said would be transparent with its algorithms and prioritize free speech, which he has repeatedly criticized Twitter for failing to uphold.

Musk’s first foray into taking over Twitter came following an informal poll in March, in which he asked his audience if Twitter adhered to the principle of free speech.

He asked: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”

“The consequences of this poll will be important,” Musk continued. “Please vote carefully.”

With over two million votes, 70.4% of respondents said that they did not believe Twitter adhered to the principle of free speech.

Numerous replies to the poll suggest that he acquire Twitter instead of building his own platform.

“Buy Twitter,” political commentator Mike Cernovich replied. “If you’re a leftist making death threats against conservatives. or organizing riots, Twitter respects your freedom of speech. Twitter also respects the freedom of speech for media hoaxes like when every major outlet framed an innocent Covington high school kid.”

Musk responded, “Doesn’t sound very balanced.”