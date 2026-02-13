Anti-Israel group to teach about antisemitism in Ontario

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, investigative journalist Melanie Bennet of Juno News joined the show to discuss an Ontario teachers' federation hiring an anti-Israel group to deliver antisemitism training.

"Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario have hired Independent Jewish Voices to write training materials, which will down the line, end up training teachers I imagine, through the union," she said.

"So it's interesting that ETFO, I believe the largest teachers' union in the province, chose a fringe group of radicals to provide resources," Bennet continued.

Ezra also commented on the controversial group Independent Jewish Voices. "I've encountered these Independent Jewish Voices, and the only thing Jewish about them is the name, that's why it's in the name, they're designed to confuse, if you see these Jews denouncing Israel, denouncing Israel, it's immediately confusing," he said.

This decision by Ontario's largest elementary teachers' union raises serious questions about the integrity of antisemitism education in the province's schools, potentially allowing a fringe, ideologically driven group to shape how teachers understand and address Jew-hatred.