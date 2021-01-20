Erin O'Toole's (old) friendship with Derek Sloan | Spencer Fernando with Ezra Levant

On this clip from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter) called in to talk about the firing of Derek Sloan.

Here's a bit of what Spencer had to say:

“I'm not a huge fan of Sloan's views, on the LGBT community for example, but this is obviously — they're obviously trying to screw him over, right? “If you look at what the party's doing to him — let's look at when he was in trouble before, right? With what he said about Theresa Tam, and then when he criticized for his social conservative views. What was Erin O'Toole doing when that happened? “Erin O'Toole was putting out ads saying [that he's] the only person who's defending Derek Sloan, [he's] standing with them, he's trying to win the leadership, right? “You know, when Sloan is in trouble for other things, O'Toole is very glad to be seen as Derek Sloan's best friend... [he's] standing with him, [he's] keeping him in the party, [he's] not going to let him be pushed out. And then all of a sudden, this thing.”

