eSafety office launches ‘PROPAGANDA’ ad blitz ahead of under-16 social media ban

A national advertising campaign to prepare Australians for the Albanese Government’s controversial under-16 social media ban will kick off this Sunday, ahead of the law’s December rollout.

From 10 December 2025, major platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, X, Facebook and YouTube will be required to take “reasonable steps” to stop Australians under 16 from holding social media accounts.

Government officials are meeting with the major platforms this week to reinforce expectations around how the new laws will be enforced. According to controversial eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, authorities will focus on deleting existing underage accounts from day one — a move that has drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups and online safety experts.

🚨 The Australian government will launch an advertising blitz to promote its controversial teen social media ban. The 'For The Good Of' advertisement will begin to be aired from Sunday in a major push by the eSafety Commissioner.





The campaign, titled 'For The Good Of,' will air nationally from Sunday night. It features imagery of teenagers having their devices switched off ‘for their own good’ before reappearing as a smiling group free from their phones.

Critics have slammed the campaign as ‘pure propaganda,’ accusing the government and the eSafety Commissioner’s office — labelled by some as the “e-Karen” — of infringing on parental rights and fuelling public anxiety about the “dangers of social media.” Others have expressed concern the campaign is another step towards a national Digital ID system.

Julie Inman-Grant answers questions from Australian teenagers about the upcoming under 16 social media ban. She says it's not a ban, it's a delay. Inman-Grant sounds like she thinks she should be the parent of these kids along with the government.

“The purpose of this law is clear – this is about creating cultural change so that young Australians have three more years to build real world connections and online resilience,” Communications Minister Anika Wells said.

“This national education campaign will spread awareness about the changes coming for all Australian families.

“Parents and carers are encouraged to start having conversations about these new laws with their families to help them prepare.”

Even if the E-Safety Commissioners under 16s social media ban 'works', all it will do is drive young people onto platforms which are completely unregulated and out of sight, creating a honey-pot for predators. There is no upside to this Under 16s ban, even if it works.





Inman Grant, a U.S.-born former Twitter employee, has become a highly controversial figure in Australia after her legal battle to have church-stabbing footage removed from Elon Musk’s platform X was dropped following multiple court setbacks.

More recently, she lost a case brought by Canadian actviist ‘Billboard Chris’ in the Administrative Review Tribunal over her takedown order of a post which was ruled not to meet statutory definitions of cyber-abuse.