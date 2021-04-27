“Every cabinet agency is a climate agency”: Marc Morano talks Joe Biden's climate plans
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about Joe Biden’s Climate Summit.
Here's a bit of what Marc had to say:
“To understand what the Biden administration is doing... every cabinet agency is a climate agency. All the executive orders are a way to implement a stealth Green New Deal.
“...They are trying to implement the Green New Deal without the legislation, without a vote in Congress, because they learned the last time.
“Ten years ago, it was an embarrassment when they tried to get the cap and trade, carbon-style taxes through. They couldn't even get it through a Democratic House and Senate.”
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.