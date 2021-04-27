“Every cabinet agency is a climate agency”: Marc Morano talks Joe Biden's climate plans

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about Joe Biden’s Climate Summit.

Here's a bit of what Marc had to say:

“To understand what the Biden administration is doing... every cabinet agency is a climate agency. All the executive orders are a way to implement a stealth Green New Deal. “...They are trying to implement the Green New Deal without the legislation, without a vote in Congress, because they learned the last time. “Ten years ago, it was an embarrassment when they tried to get the cap and trade, carbon-style taxes through. They couldn't even get it through a Democratic House and Senate.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

