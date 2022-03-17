EXCLUSIVE: Rebel News obtains CBC's racist guest screening form

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The form, which forces CBC producers to categorize people by colour, ethnic origin and gender pronouns, is required to be filled out for all on-air appearances, including members of the public interviewed in “streeter” videos.

The page form requires guests to be siloed by ethnic demographics.

Categories include white/caucasian, Indigenous, biracial/multiracial, Black Person of Colour/Racialized — not including Black/Indigenous and unknown. Those guests categorized as a person of colour (POC) are then further divided by region and/or country of decent. Categories included South Asian, Southeast Asian, and East Asian.

The existence of the form was revealed in a viral Substack article written by former CBC producer Tara Henley when she explained her reasons for quitting the state broadcaster titled “Speaking Freely: Why I resigned from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation”:

To work at the CBC in the current climate is to embrace cognitive dissonance and to abandon journalistic integrity. It is to sign on, enthusiastically, to a radical political agenda that originated on Ivy League campuses in the United States and spread through American social media platforms that monetize outrage and stoke societal divisions. It is to pretend that the “woke” worldview is near universal — even if it is far from popular with those you know, and speak to, and interview, and read. To work at the CBC now is to accept the idea that race is the most significant thing about a person, and that some races are more relevant to the public conversation than others. It is, in my newsroom, to fill out racial profile forms for every guest you book; to actively book more people of some races and less of others.

To obtain this CBC form, Rebel News had to file for Access to Information with the billion-dollar per year government-subsidized CBC. To support our independent research and investigative journalism, please visit www.RebelInvestigates.com.

See the documents for yourself: