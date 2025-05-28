EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Robinson’s first interview after leaving prison

I met up with Tommy Robinson yesterday for breakfast — his first meal outside prison in seven months. As you know, he had been locked up in solitary confinement for the sin of publishing a documentary video.

Tommy visited his family and got a haircut, and then he sat down with me for an hour.

We talked about many things:

Tommy’s prison conditions, including the only other prisoner he spoke with

What the prison guards said to Tommy

Why Tommy published the documentary, even though he knew it meant certain imprisonment

The state of free speech in the United Kingdom, including the jailing of Lucy Connolly for a mean tweet

Elon Musk’s essential role in reviving freedom around the world

What Tommy is going to do, now that he’s out

Tommy’s special thank-you to his supporters

And so much more. It’s a riveting, raw discussion with the UK’s most consequential journalist and activist, just hours after leaving one of the UK’s most notorious prisons.

So pour yourself a cup of tea, sit down and watch this exclusive video. Unlike the mainstream media that savagely attacks Tommy, Rebel News gives Tommy a fair hearing.

If you think this interview was valuable, please help me crowdfund my economy-class airfare to London (and my cab ride up to Luton). You can do that below or at www.TommyReports.com, where you can also see my past reports about him. (Thanks.)

Unlike the BBC, which gets more than £3 billion from the government each year, Rebel News is 100% viewer-funded. If you can help, I’d be grateful — like you, we’ve always been loyal to Tommy, and to the truth.