EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Robinson’s first interview after leaving prison

British journalist and activist Tommy Robinson sat down with Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant just hours after being released from the notorious HMP Woodhill.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 28, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

I met up with Tommy Robinson yesterday for breakfast — his first meal outside prison in seven months. As you know, he had been locked up in solitary confinement for the sin of publishing a documentary video.

Tommy visited his family and got a haircut, and then he sat down with me for an hour.

We talked about many things:

  • Tommy’s prison conditions, including the only other prisoner he spoke with
  • What the prison guards said to Tommy
  • Why Tommy published the documentary, even though he knew it meant certain imprisonment
  • The state of free speech in the United Kingdom, including the jailing of Lucy Connolly for a mean tweet
  • Elon Musk’s essential role in reviving freedom around the world
  • What Tommy is going to do, now that he’s out
  • Tommy’s special thank-you to his supporters

And so much more. It’s a riveting, raw discussion with the UK’s most consequential journalist and activist, just hours after leaving one of the UK’s most notorious prisons.

So pour yourself a cup of tea, sit down and watch this exclusive video. Unlike the mainstream media that savagely attacks Tommy, Rebel News gives Tommy a fair hearing.

If you think this interview was valuable, please help me crowdfund my economy-class airfare to London (and my cab ride up to Luton). You can do that below or at www.TommyReports.com, where you can also see my past reports about him.

Unlike the BBC, which gets more than £3 billion from the government each year, Rebel News is 100% viewer-funded. If you can help, I’d be grateful — like you, we’ve always been loyal to Tommy, and to the truth. 

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson!

Tommy Robinson is enduring brutal, illegal solitary confinement — not for a crime, but for daring to speak out. His persecution exposes a terrifying truth: in the UK today, challenging the government’s narrative can mean prison. This isn’t just about Tommy — it’s about the future of free speech and the rise of a two-tier justice system designed to silence dissent. With the media refusing to tell the truth and Tommy banned from defending himself online, Rebel News is one of the only outlets fighting to expose what’s really happening. If you believe in justice, in truth, and in the right to speak freely, please chip in now to help us cover the costs of reporting from the front lines of Tommy’s case. Every dollar helps us defy censorship and show the world what those in power want to keep hidden.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

  • Arthur Clements
    commented 2025-05-28 11:29:13 -0400
    Tommy, Ezra Levant and Rebel New….MENSCHEN! God bless you for doing Yeomens work. The men with BETZIM emerge during crisis.
  • Judith Schuett
    commented 2025-05-28 11:22:36 -0400 Flag
    First nations are treated like royalty in Canada…but in Britain they are treated like foreign criminals…disgrace to King Charles 3rd…
  • Judith Schuett
    commented 2025-05-28 11:21:28 -0400 Flag
    I tried…