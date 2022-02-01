Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Exclusive: Trucker blockade responds to premier's comments that protest is unlawful

  • By Rebel News
  • February 01, 2022
The truckers have issued a statement clarifying that they condemn individual actions of violence and that they are there protesting for Canadians and fighting for the future of the country. 

This is in response to a press conference from this afternoon where, Premier Jason Kenney issued a statement on RCMP attempts to clear dozens of trucks and pieces of farm equipment at the border crossing at Coutts, AB. The road has been blocked since Saturday and those involved are calling for an end to vaccine requirements for cross-border truckers and, now, an end to all lockdown restrictions.

Kenney said, "It negatively impacts the flow of goods and services and impedes the public's freedom of movement. Persons also participating in this blockade can expect enforcement of the criminal code."

Kenney told reporters that prior to his 4:30 p.m. press conference, he had received reports of police-involved conflicts with persons the Premier described as "allied with the protesters." Kenney said this altercation led to a vehicular collision with a civilian vehicle.

Police have been on the scene of the blockade since Monday morning. Rebel News reporters have not seen any violent altercations at the blockade site, and the truckers have been public in their commitment to remain peaceful.

Rebel News reporters have been on location since Sunday night and have had exclusive access to negotiations between the blockaders and the police.

Blockaders have complained that police are reneging on agreements reached to allow supplies and medicine into the protest site.

Rebel News is crowdfunding a lawyer to help the blockaders navigate their interactions with the police and authorities and provide comprehensive legal advice on the ground.

To help fund legal assistance for the truckers, visit TruckerLawyer.ca. To see more of our coverage of the Freedom Convoy itself, go to ConvoyReports.com.

