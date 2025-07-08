EXPOSED: Trudeau government never vetted alleged terrorists behind Toronto plot

It took nearly a year, but thanks to Blacklock's Reporter—who, as always, got the story first—we now know the full extent of just how badly the Trudeau Liberals bungled a major national security failure. According to a newly released briefing note, two Egyptian nationals accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Toronto were never properly screened by immigration officials.

Not before they entered the country. Not before they were handed work permits. And not even before one of them was given Canadian citizenship. No CSIS referral. No CBSA check. No comprehensive security screening whatsoever.

Let me walk you through this clown show.

Ahmed Eldidi Sr. landed in Toronto in 2018. Seven months later, he had a work permit in hand. In May 2024, the government granted him full citizenship. And just one month after that, authorities discovered that Eldidi had appeared in a 2015 ISIS torture video. That's not a typo. That's the actual timeline.

A man who starred in ISIS propaganda was handed a Canadian passport. The vetting process?

Just vibes. But the Public Safety Minister at the time, Trudeau's babysitter literally and figuratively, Dominic LeBlanc, said it was an example of everything working perfectly.

His son, Mostafa Eldidi, was rejected for a student visa in 2019 after being flagged as a non-genuine applicant. But in 2020, he walked across the U.S. border from New York, claimed asylum, and was granted refugee status in 2022.

No red flags were raised. No alarms sounded.

And in July 2024, the RCMP finally arrested both men in Scarborough, Ontario for allegedly planning a "serious, violent attack."

Charges include terrorism, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of weapons, and aggravated assault.

But it wasn't until this week, buried in a newly released internal memo, that we got the damning confirmation: "The application was not referred to CSIS or CBSA for comprehensive security screening."

Why not? Because under this government's policy, work permits tied to asylum claims aren't even assessed for admissibility. That's not a loophole. That's a built-in failure. And of course, when asked about it, then–Immigration Minister Marc Miller said this with a straight face: "We are confident in our security screening."

There was no plan. No accountability. Just another press release and a shrug. MP Larry Brock, on the other hand, said what every Canadian is thinking:

"What the hell is going on in your department? What other terrorists are walking the streets of Canada right now?"

Fantastic questions. And like usual, this government has no answers. Now, you might think that after a fiasco like this, someone would be fired. Maybe held to account.

Maybe demoted at least. But this is Carney's Ottawa—so naturally, Marc Miller was laterally promoted. He's now chairing the Commons Justice Committee.

Because apparently, national security lapses qualify as job experience. This isn't an isolated case. It's not some fluke that slipped through the cracks. It's a deliberate, systemic failure, enabled by policies that value bureaucracy over security, and ideology over common sense. And the only reason we even know about it is because Blacklock’s Reporter pried it loose from the government with an access-to-information request.

So the next time you hear Carney or anyone else in this Liberal government talk about "keeping Canadians safe"—remember this story. And ask them one simple question: Who else did you let in?