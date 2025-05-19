Ezra Levant: Far-Left Extremists Spread Hate through Violence, Intimidation

Convicted transgender extremist Jonathan Yaniv, known for harassing female estheticians, recently launched a vile, racist, and threatening personal attack captured on video. Despite his history as a vexatious litigant and criminal known to the BC Human Rights Tribunal (whom he previously abused), Yaniv is now suing us at the same tribunal.

This bigotry, however, is not isolated.

Since October 7, 2023, Canadian cities like Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal have seen weekly antisemitic displays. Recent Toronto events targeted a Jewish restaurant, Cafe Landwer, recalling past anti-Jewish acts.

Protesters harassed a business with smoke bombs and intimidation, receiving minimal police response, unlike the immediate arrests faced by truckers during similar protests.

Foreign extremists, potentially backed by Iran, are engaged in antisemitic agitation targeting Jews unconnected to Israel.

The situation echoes the historical persecution of Jews, exemplified by Cafe Landwer's forced relocation from Berlin due to Nazi persecution after its 1919 founding by a Jewish man.

Despite Toronto's significant Jewish population, rising antisemitism among newcomers results in repeated incidents of masked individuals intimidating and disrupting Jewish businesses without consequence. A smoke bomb incident involved a Pakistani Hamas loyalist, underscoring the foreign influence in this anti-Jewish animosity.