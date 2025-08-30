Ezra Levant: Alexa Lavoie exposed Montreal Islamist prayer — and forced Quebec to respond

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down how Rebel News' coverage of Hamas protests outside a Quebec church shamed the Province into action. But is it the right action?

Ezra began by explaining the difficulties of journalism in Quebec, a challenge that is courageously taken on by Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie, who has been threatened, attacked, and assaulted in the line of duty — by Antifa and authorities alike.

He continued that the story at hand has a lot to do with the Montreal Basilica, one of the oldest churches in Montreal, which, as Alexa has documented, has been the site of pro-Hamas demonstrations, including Islamic mass prayers. Alexa's coverage of the prayers was seen by millions of Montrealers and Québecers, some of whom even showed up to some of these demonstrations as counterprotesters.

On the subject of prayer, Ezra clarified that he believes everyone should have the right to pray: a Jew in a synagogue, a Christian in a church, and a Muslim in a mosque. There is no shortage of mosques in the Montreal area. To pray in a public square or on a public street outside a Catholic basilica is not about religious expression; it's about power.

Now, Alexa has raised the issue enough that Quebec has run out of patience with the Hamas protesters. Its solution? To ban public prayer.

Ezra warned that this is an indirect solution aimed at an indirect manifestation of the problem. The problem is not all that praying in the streets; that's only a symptom. The problem is the people themselves — not Muslims, but Islamists. You can even see in Alexa's coverage that many of the counterprotesters against Hamas were actually secular Muslims who hate the Islamists.

Ezra said that, at its heart, the problem lies with mass immigration, without integration. Immigrants were told they could keep their foreign ways and brought their old bigotries with them — bigotry against Jews, and bigotry against Christians.

Are we going to end centuries of Catholic expression in Quebec to stop Islamist expression? How about we deal with the Islamists themselves, instead of putting a band-aid on just one of the problems they've caused?

Ezra concluded that the government of Quebec is too frightened of Hamas supporters to confront them head-on and is foolishly targeting religious freedom of expression instead. If they can't even name the problem, they'll never be able to stop it.