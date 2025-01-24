Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini recount threatening move by BlackRock CEO in Davos

Larry Fink, the CEO of the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, took his phone out and appeared to snap pictures of Levant and Yemini as they questioned him on the streets of Davos.

  |   January 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Avi Yemini and Ezra discussed their tense encounter with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink earlier this week during this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

While attempting to get answers from the BlackRock CEO in Davos, Fink took out his phone and appeared to snap pictures of the Rebel reporters, seemingly in an attempt to intimidate them.

BlackRock manages over $11 trillion in assets and has been criticized for imposing far-left environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies onto the companies they hold shares in.

Ezra also spoke about the influence of BlackRock in global conflicts and the re-construction of countries after wars. "They both provide the weapons in wars, and then they get the contracts to rebuild the countries after those wars," he said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin who attempted to kill Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was previously featured in a BlackRock promotional video.

"These are violent people. So When Larry Fink takes our pictures, and we know that Larry Fink had an actual attempted assassin in the larger BlackRock family, maybe he's going to give that photo of us to their little MK-Ultra team," said Ezra.

