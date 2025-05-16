Carney cabinet showing radical true colours early on: Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined four concerning statements made by four different cabinet ministers in Mark Carney's government this week.

On Wednesday, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, accused Israel of using food as a political tool in its Gaza operation, calling it "unacceptable."

"Not a word about the hostages, not a word about terrorism, not a word about how Hamas takes the food aid and sells it," said Ezra.

In another shocking statement, new Minister of Justice Sean Fraser announced that he would be primarily working from home while collecting his nearly $400,000 salary from taxpayers.

"He's the attorney general and justice minister and he wants to work from home. What a lazy, entitled loser," said Ezra.

Not to be outdone, former Vancouver mayor and current Minister of Housing, Gregor Robertson, gave a fumbled answer when asked if housing prices in Canada need to come down.

"No, I think that we need to deliver more supply, make sure the market is stable, it's a huge part of our economy. We need to be delivering more affordable housing," he said.

Ezra criticized Robertson's response: "What does that even mean? I think he might be even dumber than Trudeau."

And finally, Steven Guilbeault, now the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, spoke out against the prospect of a new pipeline being built in Canada despite no longer being the environment minister.

Guilbeault said that Canada should take advantage of "existing infrastructure" before considering building a new east-west oil pipeline.

Trudeau's former environment minister has faced fierce backlash from conservatives, particularly in Alberta, for his anti-pipeline ideology.