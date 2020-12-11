Ezra Levant joins Tucker Carlson: Trudeau trained Chinese troops in Canada

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant was a special guest last night on Fox News' highest rated show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, to discuss the shocking revelations uncovered in The China Files.

A frequent critic of the growing influence wielded by the Chinese Communist regime in North America, host Tucker Carlson described the story as “an amazing story” that was “hard to believe, but real.”

Describing The China Files as a “shock to Canadians” Ezra explained that the cold weather warfare training provided to the Chinese People's Liberation Army was just “one of 18 different joint projects the Canadian Armed Forces had with the People's Liberation Army in 2019 alone.”

Viewers can see the explosive documents at TheChinaFiles.com, or watch the original Rebel News report that has since made global headlines by clicking here.