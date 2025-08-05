Ezra Levant just spoke with Tommy Robinson about viral confrontation

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is on the ground in London after just speaking with Tommy Robinson in Bedfordshire about his viral confrontation last week.

The British journalist and activist was minding his own business at St. Pancras train station when a large, aggressive man approached him in a threatening manner and refused to back down.

Tommy proceeded to defend himself, reportedly leaving the man unconscious on the ground. The police were notified of the incident by Tommy immediately following the confrontation, and his lawyers followed up the next morning.

This comes despite false reports Tommy fled the country after the incident to Tenerife in an attempt to evade law enforcement. Tommy had already planned to make the the trip for work and returned promptly to speak with police.

Reports indicate that the CCTV footage of the incident corroborates Tommy's story. But for some reason, British Transport Police have still not released the video.

Tommy explained the truth about the viral encounter and his ongoing legal plight during his tell-all interview with Ezra, which will be published later today on all Rebel News platforms.