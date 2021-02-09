Ezra Levant lays out lawsuit against Toronto Police Service

A few weeks ago, while covering a protest against lockdowns in Toronto, police pushed, shoved and even told Rebel News reporters and videographers that the media was not essential.

It was bad enough that Rebel boss Ezra Levant vowed that he would take legal action against the Toronto Police Service for their actions that day.

True to his word, Ezra has done just that. In this clip from a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra takes a look at the instances in question and takes viewers through the lawsuit that has now been submitted to the courts against Mayor John Tory's police force.