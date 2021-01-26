Rebel News is going to sue the Toronto Police Service

By Rebel News YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

For two weeks now, Toronto police have arrested and charged protesters at demonstrations against the lockdown orders enacted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Having covered these protests since they first began in April, 2020, Rebel News was downtown at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square these past two weeks as well. While covering the protests these past two weeks, Rebel News journalists and videographers have been told by police that they were “not essential,” along with the rest of the media — despite previous reports to the contrary — and were even shoved around by police on multiple occasions.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant outlined his response plan: Rebel News will sue the Toronto Police Service.