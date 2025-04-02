Could the Keystone XL pipeline save Canada?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, when Donald Trump recently floated the idea of reviving the Keystone XL pipeline, it barely made headlines. But why not? This single project could add 1% to Canada’s GDP, create jobs, and strengthen economic ties with the U.S.

Trump’s tariff talk has rattled Canada, but his main economic grievance — our trade surplus — is largely tied to oil. Keystone XL would be a logical solution, sending Canadian oil south while reducing U.S. dependence on OPEC. Yet, instead of seizing this opportunity, Canada’s political establishment remains fixated on symbolic opposition to Trump, even as leaders like Mark Carney back anti-oil policies like Bill C-69.

At a recent Pierre Poilievre press conference, Rebel News was once again shut out of questions. Mainstream journalists were granted access, while those willing to challenge the narrative were sidelined. One key question remains unasked: Would Poilievre push for a Keystone XL revival?

Israel recently removed all tariffs on U.S. goods — a move lauded by free-market economists like Milton Friedman. Meanwhile, Canada clings to protectionist policies that make consumers pay more. Trump, ever the negotiator, uses tariffs as leverage, aiming for reciprocal free trade. Canada should counter with a proactive proposal: Keystone XL.

The Conservatives talk about economic growth, but dodging tough questions isn’t leadership. If Poilievre truly wants to stand up for Canadian workers, he should champion Keystone XL — before the opportunity is lost again.

GUEST: China Affairs political commentator Terence Shen on Mark Carney's decision to back disgraced Liberal candidate Paul Chiang over his call to kidnap a Conservative rival.