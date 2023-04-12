When will the gig finally be up for infamous shop teacher Busty Lemieux?

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show, David highlights the controversy surrounding Kerry Luc Lemieux, a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who began identifying as Kayla, has been making headlines for months. The transgender teacher gained notoriety for his unusually large Z-cup breasts, which seemed more like a caricature of a woman than an attempt to blend in with the opposite sex. Students and parents were understandably shocked, but school officials appeared to do little in response.

The Halton District School Board (HDSB), responsible for overseeing the school, seemed to have a hands-off approach, possibly out of fear of appearing transphobic or facing backlash from the teachers' union. The situation escalated when Lemieux claimed that his breasts were not fake but rather the result of a rare medical condition, seemingly clearing the school board of any responsibility.

However, recent video evidence revealed that Lemieux's claims were false, prompting renewed calls for action against the teacher. Despite the evidence, the HDSB has chosen to pay Lemieux him full salary and benefits while he stays at home, rather than disciplining him for her deception.

The lack of action from the HDSB raises questions about the responsibility of school boards in addressing such controversial situations. While it's understandable that they may want to avoid accusations of discrimination, there comes a point when the well-being and education of students must take precedence.

Furthermore, the HDSB has been accused of hypocrisy, as they enforce a dress code for students but seemingly refuse to do so for their staff. If a female student were to dress like Lemieux, she would likely face suspension or other disciplinary action.

The HDSB's inaction highlights the need for clear guidelines when dealing with controversial issues involving staff members. The question remains: who is truly responsible for this situation? Is it Lemieux, who may be struggling with mental illness or sexual perversion, or is it the HDSB, which has acted as an enabler by refusing to take appropriate action?

Unfortunately, this case is just one example of many situations where school boards fail to address serious concerns, often due to a misguided attempt to appear progressive and tolerant. This approach ultimately does a disservice to students, parents, and the larger community by neglecting the importance of creating a safe and appropriate learning environment for all.

In the end, it is crucial for school boards to recognize their responsibility to the communities they serve and to act accordingly when faced with challenging situations. The HDSB's handling of the Lemieux scandal serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of inaction and the need for clear, enforceable guidelines to protect students and uphold educational standards.

GUEST: Nicky Billou author, joins the show to speak on his book, 'The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book'