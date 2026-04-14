Yet another church destroyed by fire as Canada shrugs at a disturbing pattern

A devastating fire has reignited uncomfortable questions few seem willing to ask — and the silence around it is the most telling part of all.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 14, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

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Article by Rebel News staff

A century-old church in rural Quebec now lies in ruins, its towering bell structure collapsed and its timbers reduced to ash. Firefighters from multiple municipalities fought for hours to save it, but the blaze proved unstoppable. What remains is not just wreckage, but a haunting symbol of something deeper ... something many insist on ignoring.

The church stood at the heart of its community for generations. Long before government services dominated daily life, institutions like this were everything: daycare, food bank, gathering place and spiritual anchor. In towns across Quebec, churches weren’t just buildings, they were the centre of identity itself.

Travelling through the province, that history is impossible to miss. Small towns, often named after saints, are still visually defined by their churches—grand structures that speak to a time when faith shaped public and private life alike. Their scale and craftsmanship hint at the devotion and sacrifice that built them.

But today, that legacy appears increasingly fragile.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of this latest fire, and arson has not been ruled out. Still, the response feels familiar. Caution is urged, speculation discouraged and yet, when viewed in isolation, each incident seems to fade quickly from public attention.

Taken together, however, the pattern becomes harder to dismiss. Across Canada, more than 100 churches have been vandalised or burned in recent years. Some incidents have been confirmed as arson. Despite this, there has been no unified national response, no urgent political focus and no sustained media scrutiny.

It raises the obvious question, seemingly too uncomfortable for many to consider: would the reaction be the same if other religious sites were targeted at this scale?

Please sign our petition to demand justice and stop church arson!

21,556 signatures
Goal: 30,000 signatures
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More than 50 Christian places of worship have been burned or vandalized in a wave of targeted attacks against Christian Canadians, yet government leaders and the RCMP have responded with alarming indifference. As these acts of persecution risk becoming normalized, we must take action. This petition calls on Prime Minister Mark Carney, RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme, and Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty to recognize these attacks as acts of domestic terrorism and hate, take decisive action to end them, and ensure the safety of Christian communities. Regardless of your faith, stand with us by signing and sharing this petition to Save Our Churches.

Will you sign?

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