Media silence on church attacks as global power shifts unfold

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Article by Rebel News staff

Back from Quebec, one thing stands out more than anything else: the story many don’t want told.

More than 100 churches across Canada have been vandalised, damaged, or burned in recent years. Some dismiss individual incidents as isolated: old buildings, accidental fires, abandoned sites. But at a certain point, coincidence stops being a convincing explanation. Patterns emerge. And when they do, the refusal to seriously investigate them becomes a story in itself.

The deeper issue isn’t just the attacks — it’s the silence. Coverage has been minimal. Questions go unasked. Authorities appear reluctant to even acknowledge the scale of what’s happening, let alone explore why. Whether it’s negligence or discomfort, the effect is the same: a story fading into the background that arguably shouldn’t.

At the same time, on the global stage, something far more visible, but just as underreported, is unfolding.

In Washington, direct talks between Israel and Lebanon have quietly broken decades-old taboos. For the first time since the early 1990s, representatives from both sides are meeting face-to-face, discussing what could become a lasting peace arrangement. That alone signals a major geopolitical shift.

What makes it even more telling is who isn’t in the room.

France, once a dominant influence in Lebanon, is absent. Despite its historical ties and frequent commentary on Middle Eastern affairs, it has been sidelined in favour of a more direct, American-led approach. That absence speaks volumes about where real influence currently lies.

Meanwhile, European powers are floating ambitious post-war plans: missions to secure shipping routes, rebuild regions and stabilise economies. But many of these proposals come with a catch: they only start after the hard part is over. After conflict subsides. After others have done the heavy lifting.

That disconnect, between rhetoric and action, is becoming harder to ignore.

GUEST: Alexa Lavoie reports from Ireland as nationwide protests rally against rising fuel costs and government inaction.