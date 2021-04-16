You know what? I think we’re going to be OK.

What a week. I guess weeks officially start on Sundays, right?

So we were in Montreal. And we had just been through one of the most stressful events you can imagine — we were there with 17 of our Rebel staff to join up with our local Montrealer, Yanky Pollak, who had been harassed by police for weeks, just for reporting on their heavy-handed lockdowns.

Well, when police detected where we were — on an AirBnb that was a houseboat — they raided the place, demanding to rifle through all of our reporters rooms and suitcases. Yeah, no, get a warrant.

What a terrible day. But after ten hours of trying, they couldn’t find a judge to give them a search warrant — so they left the scene. How bizarre.

At the end of today’s show, I’m going to tack on a 30-minute video of that whole weekend. It’s very dramatic. And I was very mad — I’d don’t know if I’ve ever been angrier in my life, and you will hear some swearing, including a swear from me. But I want you to see what it was like.

So that was the weekend. And then came Monday. And then after work on Monday, we get a note from YouTube that they were suspending us — just because. And for a week they were banning us from uploading any videos to that platform, or having a livestream.

So I was a bit depressed when I was heading home on Monday night. But here it is Friday now and you know what — I still think it’s unfair, and I still think it’s outrageous, and it’s a stitch-up. But even if they do flatten us, completely nuke us… I think we’re going to survive.

So here we are. The end of the week. We’re done half of our YouTube jail term — remember, it was our first strike, so we’re being suspended for a week; and you know what? We’re not dead. Our videos are being watched. Our website was very busy. Our loyal supporters stilll support us.

I want to stay on YouTube because there’s no other way for us to connect with our 1.45 million subscribers. But then again, as I mentioned above with the livestream stats — maybe we weren’t even being allowed to connect with our YouTube subscribers to begin with, right?

What a joke YouTube has become — how far they have fallen from the former motto, of their corporate parent, Google, which was “don’t be evil”. It’s hard to believe the founder of Google was a refugee from the Soviet Union, with all of its political censorship. How they’ve fallen.

You know what? We get knocked down. But we get up again. That’s what we do. We’ll never stop fighting — for free speech, against censorship, against cancel culture. And for all the other things we care about.

And that’s thanks to you, our loyal viewers.

GUEST: Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter) on Erin O'Toole's “Bay Street-run” carbon tax.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!