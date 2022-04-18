Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

The Emperor's New Clothes: A tale for modern transgender times

  • April 18, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

You know, the other day, I was thinking about the Hans Christian Andersen fable, The Emperor’s New Clothes.

And it made me ponder how much the world has changed since that tale was penned back in 1837. In fact, it also made me ponder if this fable could be published today. And if it was published, would it be condemned as hate speech by the usual suspects?

GUEST: Bryan Leib (follow @Bryan_E_Leib on Twitter)

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

Free Speech Iran Gender Sports LGBT News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.