Trudeau's Liberals continue to push disturbing censorship agenda

GUEST HOST: Tamara Ugolini, Rebel News Senior Editor

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show, guest host Tamara Ugolini highlights the alarming push by Justin Trudeau's Liberals for a comprehensive legislative program aimed at censoring the content Canadians can access online, effectively suppressing any opposition to their plans.

The Liberals' sweeping online censorship and regulation agenda threatens to centralize control of information on the internet, stifling free expression and undermining democratic values.

One of the key components of this censorship program is Bill C-11, which amends the Broadcasting Act to classify social media users as broadcasters, subjecting them to the regulations of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

This legislation has been called out for its vague wording and the extensive powers it grants, with some drawing comparisons to Nazi Germany's Ministry of Enlightenment or George Orwell's Ministry of Truth in his novel 1984.

Trudeau's heritage minister announces funding to "fight back against online misinformation" so we can all "be better digital citizens."



Sign our petition against censorship: https://t.co/MiSqptlFEs pic.twitter.com/Aa8DebpEcb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2022

Additionally, Bill C-18, the Online News Act, is set to create digital intermediaries that force search engines and social media companies to pay news organizations for their content.

However, only government-approved registered journalists will receive payment, leaving independent and smaller media outlets without financial support.

Trudeau's heritage minister, Pablo Rodriguez, thanks a room full of journalists on World Press Freedom Day: "you are the frontline of fighting disinformation — we need you. The society, not the government, the society needs you." pic.twitter.com/bjLQs1RjMb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 3, 2022

Another controversial piece of legislation is the forthcoming Online Harms Bill, or its alternative name, the Online Safety Bill, which will establish a new bureaucracy called the Digital Safety Commission.

This new regulatory body will have a broad mandate to oversee and enforce the online safety regime, raising concerns about the potential for government overreach and violations of civil liberties.

Despite claiming a commitment to transparency and accountability, the Trudeau government has been less than forthcoming with information regarding its plans for online censorship.

Trudeau's Heritage Minister's reason for announcing more tax-payer funding for media:



"the news sector in Canada is in crisis, and this contributes to the heightened public mistrust and the rise of harmful disinformation"https://t.co/4mNarLgWnE pic.twitter.com/BRGzVhQ7rS — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 6, 2022

University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist filed an access to information request to uncover the truth about the government's public consultations on the proposed legislation. He discovered that 90% of respondents were unsupportive of the proposal, expressing concerns about censorship, freedom of expression, and the definition of "hate speech."

Yet, the government's "What We Heard" report claimed there was majority support for the framework, clearly misleading Canadians and undermining democratic principles.

This level of censorship and control over information is reminiscent of oppressive regimes like Stalin's Soviet Union or Hitler's Nazi Germany. If the Trudeau Liberals continue down this path, dissenters, contrarians, and truth-tellers will be crushed under the weight of authoritarian censorship, eroding the foundations of democracy in Canada.

The implications of this censorship agenda extend beyond the political realm, as legal experts are concerned about the moral and legal repercussions of such ambiguously worded legislation.

As the Trudeau Liberals forge ahead with their troubling censorship plans, Canadians must remain vigilant and continue to share information that challenges the government's narrative. The future of democracy in Canada may depend on it.