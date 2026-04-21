What does the war in Iran mean for Trump's midterm election prospects?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

The implications of the Iran war stretch far beyond the battlefield, reaching directly into American politics and the upcoming midterm elections. Speaking with Ezra on tonight's show, California Post opinion editor Joel Pollak framed the conflict not as a liability for Donald Trump, but as a defining demonstration of leadership at a critical moment.

Pollak’s analysis is clear: this is not a hesitant or fragmented campaign, but a coordinated and effective strategy led by the United States. With the U.S. Navy enforcing a powerful blockade and restricting Iran’s ability to trade, the economic pressure on the regime is mounting rapidly. Iran, heavily dependent on maritime routes for its oil exports, now faces severe financial strain, with inflation surging and access to global markets shrinking.

From Pollak’s perspective, the results speak for themselves. He describes the operation as a decisive success so far, one that not only limits Iran’s capabilities but also reinforces American strength on the world stage.

The geopolitical ripple effects are equally significant. Pollak points to a growing alignment between Israel and several Gulf states, particularly as Iran’s aggression extends beyond its immediate targets. Nations that may once have taken a more neutral stance are now recognising Iran as a broader regional threat, strengthening informal alliances in response.

At the same time, the conflict is reshaping global power dynamics. One key outcome highlighted by Pollak is the impact on China, which has long relied on discounted Iranian oil. By restricting that supply, the United States is not only confronting Iran but also applying strategic pressure on one of its primary global competitors.

While critics often speculate about optics and political fallout, Pollak suggests the opposite effect may be more likely. Historically, successful military actions have reinforced public confidence in leadership, and he sees this conflict following a similar trajectory, provided its momentum continues.