When fighting hate means funding it, the system is broken

Gavin McInnes joins the show to unpack the federal fraud charges laid against the SPLC in the United States.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 22, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

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Article by Rebel News staff

The FBI revelations surrounding the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) have raised big questions about the incentives driving large so-called “anti-hate” institutions. When public fear becomes a business funding model, the line between monitoring extremism and manufacturing it appears to blur.

Gavin McInnes, the guest on today's show, is often cited as an example of the personal fallout. He told Ezra that allegations tied to “hate group” designations by the SPLC had real-world consequences, from social ostracism to vandalism and reputational damage. How much influence do these labels carry, and how rigorously are they applied?

And when these "anti-hate" move beyond observation, funding or amplifying fringe actors to demonstrate the very threats they warn about, they need to be completely exposed as fraudulent. They start a fire, then raise funds to put it out.

And it doesn’t just stop in the United States. Similar patterns occur internationally, including in Canada, where government-linked or grant-funded organisations monitor extremism. These networks can drift into “mission creep,” expanding their scope as their original purpose diminishes.

At the heart of the issue is incentive. If public fear of extremism drives donations, grants and influence, then maintaining that fear becomes valuable. Then the system an industry — one that thrives not on solving problems, but sustaining them.

The SPLC controversy raises a deeper philosophical question: can institutions built to combat a problem remain objective if their survival depends on that problem continuing to exist?

COMMENTS

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-04-22 20:38:34 -0400
    I’m glad the SPLC got nailed. Now if only Rebel News could raise the level on Ezra’s mike and obtain a compression system for the audio. Rebel News’ audio is so amateurish. Legacy media outlets keep the sound balanced so why can’t Rebel News? “The Jews” aren’t responsible but I believe Ezra could do something about it.