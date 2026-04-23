Is Canada’s biggest police force compromised from within ... and can it be saved?

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Article by Rebel News staff

Canada likes to think of itself as tolerant, welcoming, and stable. For decades, that reputation might have held true. Many who grew up in places like rural Alberta recall communities where differences were met with curiosity, not hostility. Being Jewish, for example, wasn’t a source of fear — it was often a point of interest. That sense of social cohesion helped define the country.

But something has shifted.

The change hasn’t come from the people who built those communities. Rather, it appears to stem from a mix of cultural, political and institutional failures. On one hand, there’s a strain of ideological hostility emerging from academic and activist circles, where identity politics reduces complex realities into simplistic “oppressor versus oppressed” narratives. In that framework, even a diverse nation like Israel is cast as a villain, fueling broader hostility toward Jewish people.

On the other hand, there’s a conversation unfolding around immigration and integration. When large numbers of people arrive from regions where antisemitic attitudes are widespread, it shouldn’t be surprising that some of those views persist. Ideas don’t disappear at the border.

Yet the deeper issue isn't the presence of these tensions, it’s the response to them.

Or rather, the lack of one.

Incidents that would have once shocked the nation, vandalism targeting schools, open celebrations of violence, or blatant hate speech, are increasingly met with muted reactions. Worse still are institutions meant to protect the public are failing to act impartially. When journalists are harassed or even assaulted while documenting events, alongside bias within policing ranks, it raises serious concerns.

GUEST: Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington joins Ezra to discuss recent antisemitic incidents and more.