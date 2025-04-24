The National Post refuses to publish ad critical of mass immigration

Pierre Poilievre's victory could mean more press freedom and less immigration; Carney's, the reverse.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, ForCanada attempted to run a full-page ad in the National Post about mass immigration, but the ad was rejected.

In 2023, Canada had 2.3 million foreigners, over one million of whom were students.

Additionally, an estimated 500,000 foreigners were in Canada illegally due to expired permits.

ForCanada, a third-party group, has campaigned against immigration for the 2025 federal election and proposed an advert falsely accused of targeting specific groups.

Last week, organizers of the Leaders’ Debates excluded immigration from the English debate, but not the French debate.

Canadian media's self-censorship on immigration is incredibly frustrating.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the immigration system and suggested tying quotas to housing capacity to fix Liberal "damage".

Poilievre suggested restricting immigration to align with job and healthcare availability. In 2014, Canada welcomed 260,411 landed immigrants.

Recent polls show the Conservatives gaining on the Liberals, who have seen a double-digit drop in support since January.

Poilievre's win would mean more press freedom and less immigration, while Carney's victory could lead to the opposite.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-24 20:49:11 -0400 Flag
    What angers me is that the left and the jihadists are causing free speech to be stifled. Socialists are using the discord of these Hamas supporters to silence dissent. It’s all a ploy to make citizens fearful enough to allow marshal law or similar drastic measures to be put in effect. I hope Pierre Poilievre will deal with crooked cops and censorious thugs so we can have our free speech back. And end that prohibition on Facebook too for sharing news.