The National Post refuses to publish ad critical of mass immigration

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, ForCanada attempted to run a full-page ad in the National Post about mass immigration, but the ad was rejected.

I'm disappointed the @nationalpost refused to run this third-party ad by @For_Canada.



It says nothing the National Post's own reporters and commentators haven't said.



In the replies, I'll show you the response from their lawyers.



Let's see if we can get 100,000 retweets! pic.twitter.com/908BHUy4Kk — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 24, 2025

In 2023, Canada had 2.3 million foreigners, over one million of whom were students.

Additionally, an estimated 500,000 foreigners were in Canada illegally due to expired permits.

Mark Carney suggests maintaining Trudeau-level immigration numbers to further increase Canada’s population. pic.twitter.com/da74kmHj77 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2025

ForCanada, a third-party group, has campaigned against immigration for the 2025 federal election and proposed an advert falsely accused of targeting specific groups.

Last week, organizers of the Leaders’ Debates excluded immigration from the English debate, but not the French debate.

Canadian media's self-censorship on immigration is incredibly frustrating.

Poilievre slams Carney for hiring Mark Wiseman, a former BlackRock exec who co-founded the Century Initiative, a nonprofit that aims to balloon Canada's population to 100M by the year 2100.



Conservatives "will get back to moderate, reasonable levels of immigration," he says. pic.twitter.com/y6OKvMrUhJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 21, 2025

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the immigration system and suggested tying quotas to housing capacity to fix Liberal "damage".

Poilievre suggested restricting immigration to align with job and healthcare availability. In 2014, Canada welcomed 260,411 landed immigrants.

Recent polls show the Conservatives gaining on the Liberals, who have seen a double-digit drop in support since January.

Poilievre's win would mean more press freedom and less immigration, while Carney's victory could lead to the opposite.