I went to Nova Scotia to find the new Canadian spaceport

Investigating a $200 million taxpayer-funded “spaceport” in Canso, Nova Scotia — which appears to be little more than a concrete slab — while connected Liberal insiders stand to pocket millions from a deeply questionable federal deal.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 24, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   7 Comments

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I flew to Halifax and drove all the way to Canso, Nova Scotia to find the new Canadian spaceport that recently got a $200 million deal from the Canadian military.

I was shocked to learn that this spaceport is nothing but a concrete slab on an empty lot.

There is no real infrastructure. No launch facilities. Nothing that looks capable of sending a rocket into outer space.

And by all appearances, it will likely never see a rocket go to space.

What it will see, however, is money.

Connected insiders stand to pocket millions from a deeply questionable federal deal — one that local residents vehemently oppose.

I spoke with Marie Lumsden, a local activist who has been tracking this project closely.

She’s not only worried about the spaceport’s impact on the local community and environment, but about what the entire project represents.

In her view, it has all the markings of something far more troubling.

She believes it may be an elaborate Ponzi scheme.

Watch the full report and see the site for yourself.

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COMMENTS

Showing 7 Comments

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  • Matt Abrahams
    commented 2026-04-24 23:18:06 -0400 Flag
    The question you should ask, Ezra, is which government official or bureaucrat holds shares in this company.
  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2026-04-24 23:04:22 -0400 Flag
    I can’t quite imagine NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) (used with the Artemis II mission) fitting on that slab, let alone the mighty Saturn V. Perhaps a few pop bottle rockets or Roman candles with delusions of grandeur. Spaceport my hind end.
  • Barb Morrison
    commented 2026-04-24 22:58:14 -0400 Flag
    This is unreal. How many scandals from the liberals? I’ve lost count!
  • Roman Kierzek
    commented 2026-04-24 22:03:49 -0400 Flag
    Wow, corruption beyond belief. Understandable that Alberta wants to seperate. In fact all the provinces should seperate, sink or swim. The ones that swim, hats off to you. The ones that sink, nice known you.
  • Tim Kelley
    commented 2026-04-24 20:36:11 -0400 Flag
    McGinty is a loser and a liar
  • mark gaboury
    commented 2026-04-24 20:35:42 -0400 Flag
    There is no way that this pad that a small garage would fit on would launch a rocket into space. And the houses are so close to there that the debris would cause the homeowners to be choked. It’s a scam, another Liberal one, and Freeland, remember, works for Ukraine.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-04-24 20:34:57 -0400 Flag
    What a wacko scheme! Maybe we Conservatives could use this “space port” to bring Carney down to earth. Pierre Poilievre better harangue the Liberals for this utter waste of OUR tax dollars.