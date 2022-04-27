This is one of the worst cases of pandemic disinformation I’ve seen so far — and you’ll be so disappointed where it was published

let me show you some pandemic disinformation I saw today — in all places, I saw it in the National Post, that so-called conservative newspaper founded 24 years ago by Conrad Black. I remember those days — the newspaper stood for something.
Other than Rex Murphy and Conrad Black himself, and Rupa Subramanya’s weekly column, it’s pretty indistinguishable from the Globe and Mail. I blame some terrible hiring decisions over the past decade. I mean, seriously, literally a majority of the staff there signed a whiny, woke letter calling for Rex Murphy to be fired because he said Canada is not a systemically racist country. They should have all been fired, frankly — none of them believe in freedom of speech; none of them had any loyalty to their company; none of them could hold a candle to Rex Murphy. So, so gross. SO there’s been problems there for a while. But then add in the fact that Postmedia is the number one recipient of Trudeau’s bail-out money (other than the CBC I suppose) and it makes a bit more sense.
Which is how I explain this act of propaganda and disinformation:
One in eight Canadians believe vaccine myths, survey reveals https://t.co/1ssvIaeq0F— National Post (@nationalpost) April 26, 2022
Really? Well I’m interested — what myths are they talking about? I don’t trust statistics much these days, but apparently about an eighth of people aren’t vaxxed at all; and surely some who are vaxxed got vaxxed under some sort of duress — they were pressured, on pain of being fired, or kicked out of school, for example. Or being banned from travelling.
But I’m game. What are the myths? Here’s the story:
One in eight Canadians believe vaccine myths, survey reveals
OK. And then the sub headline, called the deck in newspaper lingo:
The most widely held myth was 'researchers rushed the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, so its effectiveness and safety cannot be trusted’
Hang on. Right there. It was rushed. It was literally dubbed operation warp speed. Vaccines are never made in a year. So that’s not a myth. And the second part of that sentence — its effectiveness and safety cannot be trusted.
Well, that’s not a scientific matter of fact; it’s a personal matter of opinion. Whether or not you trust someone or something isn’t a myth or a fact, it’s a personal choice. How is not trusting something a myth?
This survey is propaganda. Publishing it is propaganda.
They’re trying to fact-check your opinions — to make sure you conform to what they say. Even if what they say seems to change every week.
A lot of industries and professions have lost a lot of trust in the past two years. I think the mainstream media has lost the most.
GUEST: Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier), leader of the People's Party of Canada on having one of his two COVID charges dropped in Saskatchewan.
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.