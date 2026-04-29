Elon Musk bets a trillion dollars on a Mars colony for 1 million people
One thing is for certain: There's only one country in the world in which it could happen, and that's the United States of America.
Article by Rebel News staff
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the Earth's leading citizen is betting $1 trillion that he can start a colony on Mars, and that 1 million Earthlings will go there.
From PayPal to Tesla, Starlink to X, Elon Musk has already compiled a staggering list of achievements — not least of which is SpaceX.
Along the way, he’s also managed to win over Ezra Levant, who, just over a decade ago, was skeptical of Tesla’s role in the heavily subsidized electric vehicle industry. Nowadays, Ezra is a super-fan of the way Musk continues to horrify the Left with his coming out as a freedom activist, including his protection of free speech on platforms like X and spending $100 million of his own money in the last U.S. presidential election to stop the likes of Kamala Harris.
Musk operates with a level of freedom few can match, thanks in large part to his immense wealth. With a net worth of roughly $650 billion USD — nearing $1 trillion Canadian — he has the resources to pursue ideas on a scale most people can’t even imagine.
Now, his space transportation company, SpaceX, is reportedly considering going public. An IPO would open the door for investors around the world — but it also comes with a tradeoff: selling shares means giving up a portion of control.
That’s where things get interesting.
A recent Wall Street Journal headline reads: “SpaceX IPO will help Elon Musk consolidate power. Investors welcome it.”
The strategy is familiar. Musk is structuring things to maintain control — much like he has with Tesla — while tying his compensation and influence to extraordinarily ambitious milestones.
At Tesla, that means a $1 trillion compensation package contingent on hitting massive targets: an $8 trillion valuation, 20 million cars on the road, 10 million fully self-driving vehicles, a million robotaxis, and a million humanoid robots. If those goals aren’t met, he doesn’t get paid.
For SpaceX, the bar is just as high — if not higher. Musk is aiming for a $7.5 trillion valuation, roughly five times its current level. On top of that, he’s targeting the creation of a permanent Mars colony with at least one million residents, along with the development of space-based, orbiting data centers.
Will he really be able to hit these milestones? One thing is for certain: There's only one country in the world in which it could happen, and that's the United States of America.
GUEST: Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom's lawyer Hatim Kheir joins the show to speak on their latest legal notice issued to the city of Ottawa.
COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-04-29 21:20:05 -0400 FlagWhat will Musk do about the radiation from our star, the sun? Colonies will have to be built underground to avoid solar storms. Interplanetary coronal mass ejections even put our space people in danger on the ISS. True Mars is further away but the radio active damage builds up in the human body.
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Don Hrehirchek commented 2026-04-29 20:30:55 -0400 FlagMan was not "made"to live out of earths gravity. My opinion only.