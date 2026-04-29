Elon Musk bets a trillion dollars on a Mars colony for 1 million people

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the Earth's leading citizen is betting $1 trillion that he can start a colony on Mars, and that 1 million Earthlings will go there.

From PayPal to Tesla, Starlink to X, Elon Musk has already compiled a staggering list of achievements — not least of which is SpaceX.

Along the way, he’s also managed to win over Ezra Levant, who, just over a decade ago, was skeptical of Tesla’s role in the heavily subsidized electric vehicle industry. Nowadays, Ezra is a super-fan of the way Musk continues to horrify the Left with his coming out as a freedom activist, including his protection of free speech on platforms like X and spending $100 million of his own money in the last U.S. presidential election to stop the likes of Kamala Harris.

Musk operates with a level of freedom few can match, thanks in large part to his immense wealth. With a net worth of roughly $650 billion USD — nearing $1 trillion Canadian — he has the resources to pursue ideas on a scale most people can’t even imagine.

Now, his space transportation company, SpaceX, is reportedly considering going public. An IPO would open the door for investors around the world — but it also comes with a tradeoff: selling shares means giving up a portion of control.

That’s where things get interesting.

A recent Wall Street Journal headline reads: “SpaceX IPO will help Elon Musk consolidate power. Investors welcome it.”

The strategy is familiar. Musk is structuring things to maintain control — much like he has with Tesla — while tying his compensation and influence to extraordinarily ambitious milestones.

At Tesla, that means a $1 trillion compensation package contingent on hitting massive targets: an $8 trillion valuation, 20 million cars on the road, 10 million fully self-driving vehicles, a million robotaxis, and a million humanoid robots. If those goals aren’t met, he doesn’t get paid.

For SpaceX, the bar is just as high — if not higher. Musk is aiming for a $7.5 trillion valuation, roughly five times its current level. On top of that, he’s targeting the creation of a permanent Mars colony with at least one million residents, along with the development of space-based, orbiting data centers.

Will he really be able to hit these milestones? One thing is for certain: There's only one country in the world in which it could happen, and that's the United States of America.

GUEST: Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom's lawyer Hatim Kheir joins the show to speak on their latest legal notice issued to the city of Ottawa.