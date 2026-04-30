On October 19th, send those bastards a message they’ll never forget!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Our third party commissioned a large-scale poll on Alberta independence and it delivered what many won’t want to hear, but absolutely need to.

If a referendum were held today, separation would fail. Not narrowly, either. The data shows roughly 60% of Albertans would vote to remain in Canada, while just over 28% would choose to leave. Even among those sympathetic to independence, hesitation is obvious. Support softens when the question becomes real, immediate and consequential.

But that gap tells a deeper story: this movement hasn’t yet answered the questions that matter most.

Concerns about pensions, borders, trade and mobility aren’t fringe worries, they’re central. And right now, too many voters feel those questions are either unanswered or brushed aside. Compare that to Quebec, where sovereignty debates have been refined, tested and publicly dissected for decades.

But the problem isn’t just policy, it’s presentation.

The faces and voices leading the charge haven’t connected beyond a narrow base. Whether it’s overly aggressive rhetoric or questionable strategic decisions, the campaign has struggled to resonate with mainstream voters, particularly the suburban and undecided demographics that ultimately decide referendums.

Yet focusing only on the headline result misses the bigger picture. Because beneath the rejection of independence lies something far more potent: frustration.

Nearly half of Albertans believe they are treated unfairly by the federal government. Similar numbers want greater provincial control over immigration. A significant portion also supports taking charge of criminal justice issues.

This isn’t a province content with the status quo, it’s a province looking for leverage and that’s where the independence movement may be misreading its own opportunity.

Framing separation as a fully-formed, immediate nation-building project invites scrutiny, doubt, and fear. But framing a referendum as a democratic pressure tool, a way to send a clear, unmistakable message to Ottawa, changes the equation entirely.

Quebec understood this. Even without achieving independence, their referendums forced concessions, recognition and political weight.

Alberta could do the same.

Because for many voters, this isn’t about creating a new country tomorrow. It’s about demanding respect today. And if that’s the message, not utopia, but leverage, the numbers might start to look very different.

GUEST: Cosmin Dzsurdzsa on his latest for Juno News where he received leaked Canadian Armed Forces files revealing a Quebec officer training platoon had 83% permanent residents. The program descended into ethnic infighting between West African factions, "lack of respect" for women and a 48% grad rate.