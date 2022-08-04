What do we think of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?

Let's talk about foreign affairs. There's that war in Ukraine, of course, and rumours of wars in Taiwan.

Taiwan calls itself the Republic of China, they say they're an independent country, in fact they say they have the right to claim the Chinese mainland.

Well, the People's Republic of China, which is communist China, says the reverse.

It's been a standoff that way since the anti-Mao forces retreated to Taiwan after his successful revolution over 70 years ago.

If you want to talk foreign affairs, you should know that Trudeau just decamped for a two week, luxury vacation in Costa Rica.

When was the last time you had a two week foreign vacation? Have you ever had one?

I've had a two week vacation, once, in my seven years at Rebel News. I'm not talking about having Christmas off. But one time, I took a two week vacation, and it felt very risky — and I'm not as important as a prime minister.

Before Trudeau left for Costa Rica, Trudeau focused on Ukraine.

Trudeau went to Ukraine and participated in a big photo op, reopening the Canadian embassy in Kiev — a statement that Canada's not running away. We later learned that that whole thing was fake. The embassy never did open. Trudeau obviously knew that. The whole thing was a pack of lies. That was Trudeau's last effort in Ukraine. And now he's hiding out in Costa Rica.

Recently, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly put out a mildly positive statement towards Taiwan and said that China should deescalate.

What we're talking about tonight is a trip by Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House, where she flew to Taiwan.

