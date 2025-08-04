Will America save free speech around the world through Big Tech?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra catches up with Allum Bokhari to discuss the UK’s Online Safety Act. Pitched as a measure to shield children from harmful content online, the law has quickly morphed into a tool of political suppression.

Political posts, including those by opposition MP Katie Lam on migrant crime, are now hidden behind age gates. Satirical accounts poking fun at Britain’s decline demand a driver’s licence to view. Far from just targeting porn or violence, the law is being weaponised to filter political dissent.

The Online Safety Act: Britain's Censorship Superweapon



How bad is the Online Safety Act?



✅10% revenue fines for not banning hate speech & disinformation

✅Americans in the UK face criminal charges and 2 years in jail for non-compliance

✅Mandatory ad boycotts



It's bad..🧵 pic.twitter.com/HNwNwgsVct — Allum Bokhari (@AllumBokhari) July 29, 2025

Even more alarming is the UK's ability to force advertisers, payment processors and ISPs to cut off non-compliant platforms. That’s not regulation, that’s financial blackmail. And in a disturbing twist, American citizens managing social media platforms could face prison time if they defy the UK's censorship orders.

This crackdown comes at a time when spontaneous protests against mass migration are erupting across the UK, mobilised by people using platforms like X, WhatsApp and Facebook. The establishment’s answer? Kill the signal. It’s a desperate move from a government out of touch with its electorate and afraid of grassroots movements it can’t control.

There is hope — ironically, from the U.S. Under the Biden administration, the State Department helped fund censorship efforts abroad. But now, figures like Marco Rubio are pushing back, sanctioning foreign censors like Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes. If Washington continues to back free speech abroad, tech companies may have the muscle to resist these international censorship schemes.

The global elites know that if American free speech holds, their grip weakens. That’s why they’re coming for it, even through laws passed in foreign parliaments.