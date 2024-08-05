The best of our coverage of the Jasper wildfires

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Sheila Gunn Reid DONATE: Help Jasper! Rebel News is crowdfunding emergency relief funds to help the wildfire-stricken people of Jasper, Alberta. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Please chip in a donation here to help out. DONATE

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights how the Jasper wildfires have left an indelible mark on the community, raising critical questions about prevention and accountability.

The wildfires have wreaked havoc, leaving countless people homeless, destroying businesses, and damaging a cherished piece of Canadian heritage. The devastation is truly heart-wrenching, and seeing the destruction firsthand underscores the magnitude of this disaster.

Jasper evacuees who made it east to Edmonton's Kennedale wildfire evacuee reception centre tell Rebel News how they found out their home was gone after the fire swept into Jasper National Park and the historic townsite on July 25.



Firefighters, police officers, emergency responders, and the military have battled these fires, often risking their lives to protect the community. Their bravery and dedication deserve our deepest gratitude. However, amidst the gratitude, there's a rising wave of criticism directed at the federal government, with many arguing that this catastrophe could have been mitigated or even prevented if proactive measures had been implemented.

As more evidence resurfaces of warning signs from years ago, it seems like bureaucratic negligence could be the primary cause behind the destructive Jasper wildfire.



For years, experts and locals have warned that the dead trees in the region were a ticking time bomb, creating the perfect conditions for a natural disaster. Despite these warnings, little was done to address the problem, leading to the inferno that now scars Jasper. The community is now grappling with the aftermath, seeking answers and solutions to ensure such a disaster never happens again.

The people of Jasper and the surrounding areas are left to pick up the pieces of their lives, amidst a tragedy that many believe was avoidable. As the smoke clears, the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to prevent future wildfires becomes evident. The federal government's response and responsibility in this situation will undoubtedly be scrutinized, as residents demand accountability and action.

GUEST: We also turn our attention to another pressing issue. Our court reporter, Robert Kraychik, has been closely following the trial of the Coutts Three and the Coutts Four in Lethbridge, Alberta. These seven men face various charges stemming from the border blockade during the Trucker Convoy of 2022.