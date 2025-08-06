What Tommy Robinson's latest charges reveal about the West's censorship crisis

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflects on another whirlwind trip to the UK, and discusses the most important thing that he saw while he was there—something he didn't even realize until he got back.

Ezra discusses the host of issues facing the UK: restrictions on free speech, mass immigration, radical Islam, and a rapid increase in sexual assaults — all issues that will change a country on a civilizational level, and all issues which Canada is already beginning to face as well.

The UK even has a new Muslim party being formed, made up of half a dozen independent MPs who ran on a pro-Gaza ticket. Ezra predicts that they will get a dozen more seats next time — and that they will push the Labour Party to move much further Left so as not to lose those votes.

Ezra points out that there are protests every weekend in the UK against these problems: against mass immigration, radical Islam in the public square, and sexual assaults. But instead of dealing with the underlying issues, the government contends with the secondary effects by targeting the protests and cracking down on criticism on social media.

Ezra concludes that the most disturbing development in the UK is the fallout from their Online Safety Act, which seems to have effectively criminalized criticism of Islam.

Ezra may have visited the UK to talk to Tommy Robinson about his subway incident. But Tommy being pursued by real police for publishing tweets? That was not what he expected.

GUEST: David Menzies joins the show to speak on the latest culture war: Sydney Sweeney.